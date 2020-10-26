Global  
 

Frank Thomas breaks down how Clayton Kershaw worked out of a fourth inning jam during World Series Game 5 using Samsung Galaxy 5G View app

Monday, 26 October 2020
Frank Thomas breaks down how Clayton Kershaw worked out of a fourth inning jam during World Series Game 5 using Samsung Galaxy 5G View appClayton Kershaw got the win in World Series Game 5 but was tested in the fourth inning. Kershaw worked out of jam to beat the Tampa Bay Rays as the Los Angeles Dodgers took a 3-2 series lead. See how Frank Thomas saw it on the Samsung Galaxy 5G View app, utilizing zoom and multiple angles.
