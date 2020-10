‘We don’t need him’: Patrice Evra hits out at Man United signing Monday, 26 October 2020 ( 44 minutes ago )

Patrice Evra has hit out at Donny van de Beek, claiming that Manchester United “don’t need” the midfielder after having signed him from Ajax in the summer. Van de Beek joined the Red Devils from the Dutch side last month in a deal believed to be worth around £35m as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer moved to […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this