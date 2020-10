Paul Pogba urged to leave Man Utd by former Red Devils star Paul Ince Monday, 26 October 2020 ( 34 minutes ago )

Paul Pogba has found himself on the peripherals in recent weeks at Manchester United with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer favouring Bruno Fernandes in a more advanced role 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Paul McCartney’s new album is just him having fun during lockdown



Paul McCartney's new album is the result of the former The Beatles star taking the time to polish up old recordings that he just couldn't get right. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:47 Published 4 days ago

Tweets about this