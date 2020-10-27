Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Paul Pogba urged to leave Man United after Real Madrid comments

The Sport Review Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ()
Paul Ince has urged Paul Pogba to consider leaving Manchester United after his recent comments about wanting to play for Real Madrid one day. Pogba has been in and out of the Manchester United team so far this season, with the midfielder having started three of the Red Devils’ five games in the Premier League. […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: 'Fake news': Pogba denies quitting France team over Macron comments

'Fake news': Pogba denies quitting France team over Macron comments 01:24

 File footage of Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba who denies that he has quit the France national team over comments made by the country's President Emmanuel Macron.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

‘Inconsistent Pogba dividing fans’ [Video]

‘Inconsistent Pogba dividing fans’

United We Stand editor Andy Mitten joined Super Sunday Matchday to discuss the form of Paul Pogba and how an empty Old Trafford is affecting Manchester United’s home form.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:39Published
Paul Mescal Goes Undercover on YouTube, Twitter and Wikipedia [Video]

Paul Mescal Goes Undercover on YouTube, Twitter and Wikipedia

On this episode of Actually Me, Paul Mescal goes undercover on the Internet and responds to real comments from YouTube, Twitter, Quora and Wikipedia. Should people read 'Normal People' before they..

Credit: GQ     Duration: 06:55Published
Pogba: No United contract talks yet [Video]

Pogba: No United contract talks yet

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba says he has not held any discussions with the club so far about a new contract.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:46Published

Related news from verified sources

Man Utd to consider Federico Valverde and Paul Pogba swap with Real Madrid

Man Utd to consider Federico Valverde and Paul Pogba swap with Real Madrid Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba outlined his dream of playing for Real Madrid again while on international duty earlier this month - and Ole Gunnar...
Daily Star

Paul Pogba may be struggling at Man Utd - and Madrid plea could be cry for help

Paul Pogba may be struggling at Man Utd - and Madrid plea could be cry for help Manchester United man Paul Pogba may not be enjoying life at the club as he eyes a transfer to Real Madrid
Daily Star


Tweets about this

abubak_hussain

𝕆ℂ 𝕐𝔸𝔾𝔸 RT @ManUtdMEN: Paul Pogba urged to leave Manchester United #mufc https://t.co/DgbtYti11L 11 hours ago

UNaabbaJnr

Umar Na'abba Jr. RT @ManUtdMEN: Paul Ince has urged Paul Pogba to leave United #mufc https://t.co/DgbtYti11L 16 hours ago

JohnD220500

John Boyd Paul Pogba urged to leave Manchester United https://t.co/fuBQqTUWhh #mufc 16 hours ago

vogbechie

Vincent Paul Pogba urged to leave Manchester United https://t.co/q1q39XpwU9 #mufc 16 hours ago

rossari41381600

วิเคราะห์บอล Paul Pogba urged to leave Manchester United https://t.co/jiKvbkgRc3 #mufc 19 hours ago