Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

IPL 2020: I was waiting for this, says Hardik Pandya after slamming 21-ball 60

Mid-Day Monday, 26 October 2020 ()
Hardik Pandya was at his explosive best on Sunday as he smashed 60 off 21 balls against the Rajasthan Royals (RR). It is his highest score thus far in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and with that, he propelled Mumbai Indians to a total of 195/5. He hit as many as seven sixes at the Sheikh Zayed stadium,...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Natasha wishes Hardik Pandya with an adorable post [Video]

Natasha wishes Hardik Pandya with an adorable post

Indian All rounder Hardik Pandya turned a year older. On this special occasion, Natasha took to Instagram to post an adorable note for him.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:49Published
IPL 2020: 'Pandyas are the biggest six-hitters', quips Krunal [Video]

IPL 2020: 'Pandyas are the biggest six-hitters', quips Krunal

Mumbai Indians defeated the Sunrisers Hyderabad by 34 runs on October 04 in the 17th match of the ongoing IPL 2020 in the UAE. An all-round performance by the MI restricted the SRH to 174/7 against the..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:01Published
Rahul Chahar lauds Pollard and Pandya's performances, says 'team believed in them' [Video]

Rahul Chahar lauds Pollard and Pandya's performances, says 'team believed in them'

Mumbai Indians on October 01 won by 48 runs against Kings XI Punjab at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Mumbai Indians cricketer Rahul Chahar praised the performances of Kieron Pollard and Hardik..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:46Published

Related news from verified sources

IPL 13: Hardik Pandya takes a knee in support of 'Black Lives Matter' movement
newKerala.com Also reported by •HinduZee News

IPL 2020 - Hardik Pandya becomes first Indian player to achieve THIS unique feat in IPL history

 Hardik Pandya had played a lightning knock of 60 runs off 21 deliveries against RR.
DNA

IPL 2020 | Credit where it is due, RR batted really well: Hardik

 Courtesy Pandya’s (60 off 21 balls) blitzkrieg, Mumbai put up an imposing 195 for five but Rajasthan Royals’ Stokes and Samson made light work of the target.
Hindu


Tweets about this