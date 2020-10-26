IPL 2020: I was waiting for this, says Hardik Pandya after slamming 21-ball 60
Monday, 26 October 2020 () Hardik Pandya was at his explosive best on Sunday as he smashed 60 off 21 balls against the Rajasthan Royals (RR). It is his highest score thus far in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and with that, he propelled Mumbai Indians to a total of 195/5. He hit as many as seven sixes at the Sheikh Zayed stadium,...
