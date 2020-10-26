Randy Orton takes shot at WWE legend Batista after beating Drew McIntyre to win 14th world title at Hell in a Cell

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources US teen breaks World Record for longest female legs



Guinness World Records reveal that Maci Currin has officially achieved the title for the Longest legs (female), with her right leg measuring in at 134.3 cm, and her left at 135.267 cm. Maci, 17, from.. Credit: Yahoo News Duration: 01:13 Published 3 weeks ago Tyson Fury told ‘mega-fight’ with WWE champion Drew McIntyre would break records



World heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has been told that a British “mega-fight” with WWE champion Drew McIntyre would break global box office records.Fury, who won the WBC heavyweight title in.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:05 Published on September 1, 2020

Related news from verified sources WWE Hell in a Cell: Drew McIntyre falls off the cell as Randy Orton wins his 14th world title Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton had the unenviable task of following the instant classic Hell in a Cell matches that preceded them on Sunday. Sasha Banks and...

talkSPORT 8 hours ago





Tweets about this