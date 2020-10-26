Global  
 

Randy Orton takes shot at WWE legend Batista after beating Drew McIntyre to win 14th world title at Hell in a Cell

talkSPORT Monday, 26 October 2020 ()
Randy Orton is in red-hot form in the ring and on social media. The Viper won his 14th world title by defeating Drew McIntyre at Hell in a Cell on Sunday night. Orton’s victory also meant it is now 50 world title reigns for every member of Evolution. Orton and Triple H are tied on […]
