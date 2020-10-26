Global  
 

Harry Kane and Heung-min Son combine yet again for Tottenham at Burnley as Ashley Barnes escapes punishment after leaving Toby Alderweireld bloodied and bruised

talkSPORT Monday, 26 October 2020 ()
Harry Kane and Heung-min Son combined once again to save the day for Tottenham Hotspur as they claimed a 1-0 win at Burnley. Only Frank Lampard and Didier Drogba (36) have combined to score more goals than the Spurs duo (29) in Premier League history. Yet the north London were forced to seriously work for […]
News video: Mourinho promises more from Carlos Vinicius after impressive Tottenham bow

Mourinho promises more from Carlos Vinicius after impressive Tottenham bow 00:48

 Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has promised more to come from striker CarlosVinicius and even floated the prospect of him playing alongside Harry Kane.The Brazilian was handed his debut in the Europa League Group J game againstLASK and made a good impact, creating two goals in a 3-0 win in north...

