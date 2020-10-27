Global  
 

Marseille vs. Manchester City: Live stream UEFA Champions League, how to watch on TV, odds, news

CBS Sports Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ()
Pep Guardiola takes his shorthanded City squad to France for a Matchday 2 showdown vs. Marseille
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Champions League match preview: Marseille v Man City

Champions League match preview: Marseille v Man City 01:25

 Manchester City are set to take on French team Marseille at the StadeVelodrome on October 27. Take a look at the stats here.

Pep: So few options up front [Video]

Pep: So few options up front

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says he had to play Ferran Torres as a striker against Marseille in the Champions League as he currently has so few other options.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:24Published
Guardiola: We will try to win the Champions League [Video]

Guardiola: We will try to win the Champions League

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola backs his team to try to win the ChampionsLeague. Guardiola said: "I will answer your question but I think I answer thisquestion 250 times since the first day I..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published
Pep Guardiola praises 'perfect' performance [Video]

Pep Guardiola praises 'perfect' performance

Pep Guardiola called Manchester City's 3-1 victory over Porto a "perfectperformance" after his side came from behind to open their Champions LeagueGroup C campaign with three points. City were made to..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:53Published

