IPL 2020: Youngsters in team keep telling me, 'don't retire', says Chris Gayle

Mid-Day Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ()
After registering an eight-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Kings XI Punjab batsman Chris Gayle said that the youngsters in his team keep on asking him not to retire from the shortest format of the game.

KXIP chased down the target of 150 with eight wickets in hand and seven balls to spare. Mandeep Singh and Chris...
