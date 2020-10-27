Borussia Monchengladbach 2-2 Real Madrid: Casemiro rescues LaLiga champions

Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Casemiro scored in second-half injury time to rescue Real Madrid a 2-2 draw from a Champions League clash with Borussia Monchengladbach that threatened a serious setback for Zinedine Zidane’s men. Madrid arrived at Borussia Park buoyed by a 3-1 Clasico victory over Barcelona but were soon haunted by the sort of calamitous defending that saw them lose their Champions League Group B […]