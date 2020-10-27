Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Borussia Monchengladbach 2-2 Real Madrid: Casemiro rescues LaLiga champions

SoccerNews.com Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ()
Casemiro scored in second-half injury time to rescue Real Madrid a 2-2 draw from a Champions League clash with Borussia Monchengladbach that threatened a serious setback for Zinedine Zidane’s men. Madrid arrived at Borussia Park buoyed by a 3-1 Clasico victory over Barcelona but were soon haunted by the sort of calamitous defending that saw them lose their Champions League Group B […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: Zidane hopes to turn Barcelona success to Champions win in Moenchengladbach

Zidane hopes to turn Barcelona success to Champions win in Moenchengladbach 07:13

 Real Madrid prepare for their Champions League group stage match against Borussia Moenchengladbach.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Zidane accepts criticism after Real loss ahead of Champions opener [Video]

Zidane accepts criticism after Real loss ahead of Champions opener

Zidane accpets criticism after Cadiz defeat

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 03:08Published
Tottenham sign Bale on loan [Video]

Tottenham sign Bale on loan

Tottenham Hotspur confirm the signing of winger Gareth Bale from Spanish champions Real Madrid.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 08:04Published

Tweets about this