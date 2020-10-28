|
Jamie Carragher reveals Paul Pogba problem at Man United
Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ()
Jamie Carragher believes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will struggle to get Paul Pogba into the Manchester United team alongside Bruno Fernandes. The France international has been dropped from the Manchester United team over the past few weeks as Solskjaer looks to strike a balance in the middle of the park. Pogba has been introduced from the […]
|
|
|
|
