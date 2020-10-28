Global  
 

Jamie Carragher reveals Paul Pogba problem at Man United

The Sport Review Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ()
Jamie Carragher believes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will struggle to get Paul Pogba into the Manchester United team alongside Bruno Fernandes. The France international has been dropped from the Manchester United team over the past few weeks as Solskjaer looks to strike a balance in the middle of the park. Pogba has been introduced from the […]
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Neville & Carra's Pogba debate!

Neville & Carra's Pogba debate! 03:43

 Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher had a passionate debate on MNF about whether Paul Pogba can still be a success in Man Utd's midfield.

Neville on Pogba's selection problem [Video]

Neville on Pogba's selection problem

Gary Neville shares his thoughts on where Paul Pogba fits into Manchester United's starting 11 and what the best midfield role is for the Frenchman.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:09Published
'Fake news': Pogba denies quitting France team over Macron comments [Video]

'Fake news': Pogba denies quitting France team over Macron comments

File footage of Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba who denies that he has quit the France national team over comments made by the country's President Emmanuel Macron.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:24Published
‘Inconsistent Pogba dividing fans’ [Video]

‘Inconsistent Pogba dividing fans’

United We Stand editor Andy Mitten joined Super Sunday Matchday to discuss the form of Paul Pogba and how an empty Old Trafford is affecting Manchester United’s home form.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:39Published

Jamie Carragher explains why Pogba and Fernandes partnership 'will never work'

Jamie Carragher explains why Pogba and Fernandes partnership 'will never work' Manchester United ace Paul Pogba has been dropped to the bench in recent weeks by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer - and Jamie Carragher insists the £90million man can't...
Daily Star


