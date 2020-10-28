Global  
 

European Super League would ‘destroy’ Premier League, claims former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger

talkSPORT Wednesday, 28 October 2020
Arsenal Wenger has claimed that a European Super League would destroy the Premier League. Plans for a new invitation-only European Super League were revealed last week, with Liverpool, Manchester United and Real Madrid said to be among the giant clubs in talks over a new mega-rich competition. According to reports, top clubs from England, France, Germany, […]
 Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says the main reason clubs on the continent are keen to establish a new European Super League is because they cannot compete financially with their Premier League rivals.

