European Super League would ‘destroy’ Premier League, claims former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Premier League round-up: Arsenal win at Old Trafford as Liverpool stretch lead at the top



Take a look back at the latest matches in the Premier League the weekend asLiverpool extend their lead at the top following Everton's loss to Newcastle. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:55 Published 3 hours ago Mourinho: Bale doesn't yet have 90 minutes of Premier League action in his legs



Spurs boss Jose Mourinho said that he will be checking Madrid websites to seewhat is being said about Gareth Bale following Tottenham's 2-1 win againstBrighton. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:55 Published 1 day ago Urban League Volunteers Making Sure Black Votes Are Counted



Volunteers with the Urban League of Broward spent several hours Friday morning going door to door, talking to registered voters, or leaving information about voting, in an effort to get people to cast.. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 02:57 Published 3 days ago

Tweets about this