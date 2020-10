Smaller English clubs will die without reform, warns Arsene Wenger Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has warned that smaller clubs will die without urgent action to safeguard the future of the lower leagues as proposals for a major reform of English football have caused division and rancour. The controversial Project Big Picture plan put forward by Liverpool and Manchester United has been... 👓 View full article

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has warned the Premier League against 'Project Big Picture' and a departure from English football's traditions.

