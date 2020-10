IND vs AUS: Cameron Green gets maiden call-up as Oz announce ODI, T20I squads Thursday, 29 October 2020 ( 41 minutes ago )

Cricket Australia on Thursday announced the ODI and T20I squads for the upcoming series against India with Cameron Green getting a maiden call-up.



The 21-year-old, Green, has been rewarded for his form in domestic competition. Also, Sydney Sixers captain and New South Wales all-rounder Moises Henriques has returned to the... 👓 View full article

