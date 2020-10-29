NRL defends decision to reinstate the national anthem following an intervention from Scott Morrison
Thursday, 29 October 2020 ()
Prime Minister Scott Morrison says the overturning of the decision to scrap the national anthem is the right thing to do as the song would bring Australians together after a year of 'struggle and heartbreak'.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison says the overturning of the decision to scrap the national anthem is the right thing to do as the song would bring Australians together after a year of 'struggle and heartbreak'.
|
|
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this