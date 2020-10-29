Global  
 

NRL defends decision to reinstate the national anthem following an intervention from Scott Morrison

SBS Thursday, 29 October 2020 ()
Prime Minister Scott Morrison says the overturning of the decision to scrap the national anthem is the right thing to do as the song would bring Australians together after a year of 'struggle and heartbreak'.
