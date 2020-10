Tony Bellew backs Oleksandr Usyk to succeed at heavyweight – but believes he will NEVER beat Anthony Joshua or Tyson Fury Thursday, 29 October 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Tony Bellew believes Oleksandr Usyk presents a genuine threat to boxing’s heavyweight division, but is just too small to ever take on Tyson Fury or Anthony Joshua. The former undisputed cruiserweight king dominated every foe in his path during his run at 200lbs, but made the decision to move up after defeating Bellew in November […] 👓 View full article