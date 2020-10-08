Anthony Joshua is ‘fastest combination puncher at heavyweight since Mike Tyson,’ according to Tony Bellew who believes AJ will beat Tyson Fury Thursday, 8 October 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Tony Bellew has declared that he believes Anthony Joshua is the fastest combination puncher the heavyweight division has seen since Mike Tyson. The former WBC cruiserweight champion is backing AJ to beat Tyson Fury should they meet as planned next year, and explained his reasoning on talkSPORT. Bellew told White and Jordan on talkSPORT: "Styles […]


