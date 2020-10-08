Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Anthony Joshua is ‘fastest combination puncher at heavyweight since Mike Tyson,’ according to Tony Bellew who believes AJ will beat Tyson Fury

talkSPORT Thursday, 8 October 2020 ()
Tony Bellew has declared that he believes Anthony Joshua is the fastest combination puncher the heavyweight division has seen since Mike Tyson. The former WBC cruiserweight champion is backing AJ to beat Tyson Fury should they meet as planned next year, and explained his reasoning on talkSPORT. Bellew told White and Jordan on talkSPORT: “Styles […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Mike Tyson tweets about being allowed to vote for first time [Video]

Mike Tyson tweets about being allowed to vote for first time

Boxing legend Mike Tyson, who lives in Las Vegas, is finally going to be allowed to vote and he is encouraging others to do so. More:..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:29Published
Anthony Joshua: Fury bout could be heavyweight fight of the century [Video]

Anthony Joshua: Fury bout could be heavyweight fight of the century

Heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua speaks about the back-and-forthspeculation surrounding a possible future fight with Tyson Fury, and how itcould be a match for the ages.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:27Published
Tyson Fury told ‘mega-fight’ with WWE champion Drew McIntyre would break records [Video]

Tyson Fury told ‘mega-fight’ with WWE champion Drew McIntyre would break records

World heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has been told that a British “mega-fight” with WWE champion Drew McIntyre would break global box office records.Fury, who won the WBC heavyweight title in..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:05Published

Related news from verified sources

Tony Bellew adamant Tyson Fury is ‘talking nonsense,’ breaks down why Anthony Joshua is ‘far better’ than Deontay Wilder

 Tony Bellew has told talkSPORT that Tyson Fury is ‘talking nonsense’ when he says Anthony Joshua is not on the same level as himself and Deontay Wilder. The...
talkSPORT


Tweets about this