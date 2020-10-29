Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Alli hooked among four Tottenham half-time changes, Bale soon follows

SoccerNews.com Thursday, 29 October 2020 ()
Dele Alli’s return to Tottenham’s starting line-up lasted just 45 minutes as Jose Mourinho made four half-time changes at Royal Antwerp on Thursday. Alli had been restored to the first XI for the first time in over a month but was among a quartet of players to make way after a dismal first half in the Europa […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Jose Mourinho frustrated with players as Spurs lose out to Royal Antwerp

Jose Mourinho frustrated with players as Spurs lose out to Royal Antwerp 01:07

 Jose Mourinho has hinted he has lost patience with some of his players afterhe was forced to make four half-time changes in Tottenham’s 1-0 Europa Leagueloss to Royal Antwerp.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Americans with young kids reveal how the pandemic has changed their approach to parenting [Video]

Americans with young kids reveal how the pandemic has changed their approach to parenting

Half of parents said the COVID-19 pandemic will permanently affect the way they parent, according to new research.The survey of 2,000 American parents with children aged 0-3 looked at what that means..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:02Published
Parents working from home reveal how often their kids interrupt them [Video]

Parents working from home reveal how often their kids interrupt them

The average American kid has crashed 25 of their parents' work meetings each week since the beginning of the school year. With many parents working from home and attempting to help with remote learning..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:55Published
Millennial dog owners admit their dogs' smell is a problem at home but many still prefer pups over people [Video]

Millennial dog owners admit their dogs' smell is a problem at home but many still prefer pups over people

Nearly half of dog owners will go out of their way to wash their sheets before a new partner sleeps over — because of how their pets smell, according to new research.A poll of 2,000 millennial dog..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:05Published

Related news from verified sources

Dele Alli returns to Tottenham XI in Antwerp

 Dele Alli was recalled to the Tottenham starting line-up for the first time in more than a month as they visited Royal Antwerp on Thursday. Jose Mourinho named...
SoccerNews.com Also reported by •Daily Star

UEFA Europa League: Royal Antwerp agony for Jose Mourinho

 Jose Mourinho said he would have liked to make 11 half-time changes after his Tottenham Hotspur side slumped to a shock 0-1 Europa League defeat at Royal Antwerp...
Mid-Day Also reported by •talkSPORTBelfast Telegraph

Mourinho: I wanted to make 11 substitutions at half-time

 Jose Mourinho says he wanted to make 11 changes at half-time in Tottenham’s 1-0 Europa League defeat to Royal Antwerp, conceding that his side were deservedly...
SoccerNews.com Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphBBC Sport

Tweets about this