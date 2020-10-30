|
|
|
News24.com | Be brave Ireland, says Irish rugby legend O'Gara
Friday, 30 October 2020 ()
Ireland have to be "braver than usual" in their potential Six Nations title decider with France in Paris on Saturday, Irish rugby great Ronan O'Gara told The Irish Times.
|
|
|