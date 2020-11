Walcott wants long Southampton stay? Friday, 30 October 2020 ( 1 week ago )

According to a recent report from Liverpool Echo, Theo Walcott has hinted at wanting to extend his stay at Southampton. The former England international is currently on loan with the Saints from Everton, and yet despite only being back at his former club for a few weeks, he’s already talking about something more permanent. Walcott’s […] 👓 View full article

