Deontay Wilder accuses Tyson Fury of CHEATING and demands trilogy fight in stunning video as American speaks out for first time in months

talkSPORT Saturday, 31 October 2020 ()
Deontay WIlder has incredibly accused Tyson Fury of cheating in their two fights and demanded they meet again in a trilogy bout. The former WBC heavyweight champion was dethroned by the ‘Gypsy King’ back in February, and has said very little since. View this post on Instagram Fury @gypsyking101 it is time for you to […]
