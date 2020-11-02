F1: Lewis Hamilton wins in Imola as Mercedes bag record 7th consecutive title

I Connect Journal Formula 1 2020: Lewis Hamilton wins in Imola to hand Mercedes record seventh straight constructors’ title – Sports… https://t.co/hIEkRyd6DP 14 minutes ago

Sportstar #LewisHamilton won a record-extending 93rd #FormulaOne race at Imola on Sunday, while #Mercedes sealed a seventh co… https://t.co/N2aB5JTO4E 1 hour ago

tina dannahy The Telegraph: Lewis Hamilton wins Emilia Romagna Grand Prix as Mercedes take record seventh constructors' title in… https://t.co/pxZinKNrlU 3 hours ago

Arun Thomas RT @AFP_Sport: Lewis Hamilton rode his luck to lead home team-mate Valtteri Bottas in the #EmiliaRomagnaGP as Mercedes won a record seventh… 4 hours ago

The Age Sport "I was about to drink a beautiful fresh one and I heard Lewis saying 'take your other shoe off.'" https://t.co/zZWg6gjgOP 4 hours ago

CNNNews18 Formula One: Lewis Hamilton won the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in Imola and Valtteri Bottas finished second as Merce… https://t.co/XzEmk5sc68 4 hours ago

Ken Lingenfelter RT @RoadandTrack: That would be win number 93. https://t.co/K1nTp8Sz3Q https://t.co/S0vqV8bTgv 7 hours ago