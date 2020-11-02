F1: Lewis Hamilton wins in Imola as Mercedes bag record 7th consecutive title
Monday, 2 November 2020 () Lewis Hamilton made the most of his luck to lead team-mate Valtteri Bottas home in Sunday's Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix as Mercedes sealed a record seventh consecutive constructors' championship triumph.
The six-time champion capitalised on pole-sitter Bottas's ill fortune in picking up a debris-damaged floor to win with a...
