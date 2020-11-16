Lewis Hamilton after 7th world championship: This is way beyond my dreams
Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
Lewis Hamilton secured a record-equalling seventh Formula One world title on Sunday after winning the Turkish Grand Prix and then warned pretenders to his crown "I'm only just getting started!" After a momentous drive from sixth on the grid, the Briton matched Michael Schumacher's haul of drivers' crowns with three races of the...
