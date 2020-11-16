Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Lewis Hamilton after 7th world championship: This is way beyond my dreams

Mid-Day Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
Lewis Hamilton after 7th world championship: This is way beyond my dreamsLewis Hamilton secured a record-equalling seventh Formula One world title on Sunday after winning the Turkish Grand Prix and then warned pretenders to his crown "I'm only just getting started!" After a momentous drive from sixth on the grid, the Briton matched Michael Schumacher's haul of drivers' crowns with three races of the...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: What next for Lewis Hamilton after a seventh world title?

What next for Lewis Hamilton after a seventh world title? 01:10

 Lewis Hamilton has made history by winning a record-equalling seventh worldchampionship at the Turkish Grand Prix. But what's next on the agenda for oneof the greatest drivers of all time?

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Damon Hill hails 'best of all time' Lewis Hamilton [Video]

Damon Hill hails 'best of all time' Lewis Hamilton

Former Formula One driver Damon Hill has described Lewis Hamilton as "a great champion" and "the best of all time" following the Mercedes driver's record-equalling seventh World Championship. Report by..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:52Published
What next for Lewis Hamilton? [Video]

What next for Lewis Hamilton?

Lewis Hamilton is bidding to make history at this weekend’s Turkish Grand Prixby winning a record-equalling seventh world championship. The British driver,who is 85 points clear of Mercedes team-mate..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:10Published
Damon Hill on Lewis Hamilton: It's hard for anyone to beat him [Video]

Damon Hill on Lewis Hamilton: It's hard for anyone to beat him

Credit: BBC Breakfast. 1996 Formula One World Champion Damon Hill speaks toBBC Breakfast about Lewis Hamilton's legacy, after the driver surpassedMichael Schumacher's F1 race victory record.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:28Published