Lewis Hamilton interview in The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

F1-Fansite Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
Lewis Hamilton interview in The Late Show with Stephen ColbertLewis Hamilton, who just tied the all-time Formula 1 record with his seventh world championship win, sits down for an extended interview with Stephen Colbert to talk about his victory, the big dreams he had as a young cart racer, and the almost superhuman feeling he gets when taking turns at 150 mph.
