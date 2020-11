You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources DSPs Are Helping TV Ad Buying Become Agile: Pivotal’s Levine



The trend was already alight - but COVID-19 poured on gasoline. Increasingly, advertisers don't want to commit to big upfront TV ad buyers - they want to be more responsive than that. In this video.. Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate Duration: 09:38 Published 2 weeks ago U.S. offers truce in Airbus subsidy spat -sources



The United States has offered to settle a long-running aircraft subsidy dispute with the European Union and remove tariffs on wine, whisky and other products if Airbus repays billions of dollars in aid.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:44 Published 3 weeks ago Fragmentation Drives Urgency for Improved Media Metrics: CIMM’s Jane Clarke



Marketers are calling for improved cross-channel measurement of advertising to avoid wasteful media spending and to improve the consumer experience with their brands. As seen with the recent demand by.. Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate Duration: 13:07 Published on October 8, 2020

Tweets about this