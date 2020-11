‘Worst dive of the week’ goes to Leeds United’s Luke Ayling as Harry Kane is criticised for ‘dangerous’ clash with Adam Lallana in Tottenham win Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ( 20 minutes ago )

Leeds United defender Luke Ayling has been accused of ‘the worst dive of the week’ after a weekend packed with penalty controversy. The full-back has been hammered for his attempts to win a spot kick in the Whites’ 4-1 defeat to Leicester City on Monday night. Ayling went to ground apparently under a challenge from […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Hotspurs News Alerts LATEST: 'Worst dive of the week' goes to Leeds ace, Kane criticised for 'dangerous' clash #THFC https://t.co/0bNxTyT2H1 7 minutes ago