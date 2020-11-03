talkSPORT supports Marcus Rashford’s campaign to End Child Food Poverty with FareShare takeover

Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ( 4 days ago )

talkSPORT is getting behind Marcus Rashford’s campaign to End Child Food Poverty by staging a FareShare takeover on Wednesday. Inspired by Rashford’s fight to ensure free school meals for impoverished children over the holidays, we feel bound to play our part. No child should ever go hungry, but still there are 4.2 million children living […]