Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

talkSPORT supports Marcus Rashford’s campaign to End Child Food Poverty with FareShare takeover

talkSPORT Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
talkSPORT is getting behind Marcus Rashford’s campaign to End Child Food Poverty by staging a FareShare takeover on Wednesday. Inspired by Rashford’s fight to ensure free school meals for impoverished children over the holidays, we feel bound to play our part. No child should ever go hungry, but still there are 4.2 million children living […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ODN - Published
News video: Rashford: Food bank workers are the real heroes, not me

Rashford: Food bank workers are the real heroes, not me 02:03

 Footballer and campaigner Marcus Rashford has insisted food bank workers are the "real heroes" in the battle against food poverty, whilst calling for structural change in the government's handling of the issue. His comments come as Burberry announced a partnership with the footballer for a series...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Pub landlord provides free meals for kids during school holidays [Video]

Pub landlord provides free meals for kids during school holidays

Meet the pub landlord who has been 'doing a Rashford' for three YEARS - by providing free meals for children costing him 20K a year.David Yeomans began the scheme at The Crown Inn when his local..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:33Published
Hodgson: Rashford should be 'extremely proud' [Video]

Hodgson: Rashford should be 'extremely proud'

Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson gave Marcus Rashford his international debut when he was in charge of England - and praised the Manchester United man for the way he has launched a campaign to combat..

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:27Published
Burton support Rashford's meals campaign [Video]

Burton support Rashford's meals campaign

League One side Burton Albion are providing 50 meals to children a day during the October half-term holiday to support Marcus Rashford's free school meals campaign.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:10Published

Related news from verified sources

talkSPORT supports Marcus Rashford campaign with FareShare takeover, Diogo Jota’s hat-trick heroics, Diego Maradona has brain surgery

 It’s a special day on talkSPORT today as we’re staging a FareShare Takeover. Inspired by Marcus Rashford, we’re backing the End Child Food Poverty campaign...
talkSPORT

Remarkable Marcus Rashford is ‘opening eyes’ and inspiring a nation as Manchester United striker campaigns to end child food poverty

 Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford has been hailed for the work he is doing off the pitch, as talkSPORT throws it’s support behind his campaign to end...
talkSPORT

Marcus Rashford reveals ‘great conversation’ with Prime Minister Boris Johnson over campaign to end child food poverty

 Marcus Rashford has revealed that he shared a conversation with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson after Manchester United’s 3-1 win at Everton on Saturday. The...
talkSPORT