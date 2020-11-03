talkSPORT supports Marcus Rashford’s campaign to End Child Food Poverty with FareShare takeover
Tuesday, 3 November 2020 () talkSPORT is getting behind Marcus Rashford’s campaign to End Child Food Poverty by staging a FareShare takeover on Wednesday. Inspired by Rashford’s fight to ensure free school meals for impoverished children over the holidays, we feel bound to play our part. No child should ever go hungry, but still there are 4.2 million children living […]
Footballer and campaigner Marcus Rashford has insisted food bank workers are the "real heroes" in the battle against food poverty, whilst calling for structural change in the government's handling of the issue.
His comments come as Burberry announced a partnership with the footballer for a series...