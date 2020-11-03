Global  
 

Atalanta v Liverpool live stream: How to watch Champions League clash for free – kick-off time, team news, TV channel and radio coverage

talkSPORT Tuesday, 3 November 2020
Liverpool make the trip to Italy tonight to take on Atalanta in the Champions League. The Reds beat FC Midtjylland last week and are top of Group D. Serie A side Atalanta, who reached the quarter-finals of the competition, drew with Ajax in their second group game. Liverpool will know they are in for a […]
News video: Liverpool finalise training prep ahead of Atalanta test

Liverpool finalise training prep ahead of Atalanta test 01:42

 Liverpool boosted by return to training of Joel Matip and Naby Keita

