Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Manchester United Predicted XI: Edinson Cavani to make his starting debut for Manchester United? We predict Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's starting XI as his side travel to Istanbul in the Champions League

Shoot Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
Manchester United Predicted XI: Edinson Cavani to make his starting debut for Manchester United? We predict Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s starting XI as his side travel to Istanbul in the Champions League. It seems like it’s one step forward, two steps back for Ole and his United side at this current time as they come off […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Manchester City v Olympiacos: Champions League match preview

Manchester City v Olympiacos: Champions League match preview 01:12

 Manchester City are preparing to take on Olympiacos in the Champions League.Here are all the key statistics before the two meet in Manchester on November3.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Pep Guardiola urges Manchester City to be sharper in front of goal [Video]

Pep Guardiola urges Manchester City to be sharper in front of goal

Pep Guardiola claimed his Manchester City side would need to sharpen up infront of goal after labouring to a hard-earned 3-0 win over Olympiacos in theChampions League. Guardiola said: “We missed the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:58Published
Istanbul Basaksehir v Manchester United: Champions League match preview [Video]

Istanbul Basaksehir v Manchester United: Champions League match preview

Manchester United are preparing to take on Istanbul Basaksehir in theChampions League. Here are all the key statistics before the match on November4.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:09Published
Harry Maguire rejects Roy Keane claim that Man Utd lack leadership [Video]

Harry Maguire rejects Roy Keane claim that Man Utd lack leadership

Manchester United skipper Harry Maguire rejects former captain Roy Keane’sassertion that the team lacks leadership and heart. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s menwill look to continue their perfect start to..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:29Published

Related news from verified sources

Full Manchester United squad available to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for Arsenal clash

Full Manchester United squad available to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for Arsenal clash Manchester United take on Arsenal at Old Trafford on Sunday as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side come into the game with several injury problems
Football.london

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reacts to Edinson Cavani’s Man United debut

 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was pleased by the impact Edinson Cavani had when he came off the bench to make his Manchester United debut in Saturday’s goalless draw...
The Sport Review Also reported by •ShoottalkSPORT

Paul Pogba, Alex Telles, and Axel Tuanzebe start but Edinson Cavani remains on the bench as Manchester United face RB Leipzig in the Champions League

 Things may not quite be going to plan for Manchester United in the Premier League but it’s a lot rosier in the Champions League. Having beaten Paris...
talkSPORT Also reported by •Mid-Day

Tweets about this