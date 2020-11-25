CL: Fernandes bags brace as Manchester United sink Basaksehir 4-1

Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insisted Manchester United are back on track after they avenged their humbling Champions League defeat against Istanbul Basaksehir with a 4-1 rout of the Turkish side on Tuesday. Solskjaer's team crashed to a shock 2-1 loss at the hands of the Group H outsiders in Istanbul earlier in November. But there was...