Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

CL: Fernandes bags brace as Manchester United sink Basaksehir 4-1

Mid-Day Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insisted Manchester United are back on track after they avenged their humbling Champions League defeat against Istanbul Basaksehir with a 4-1 rout of the Turkish side on Tuesday. Solskjaer's team crashed to a shock 2-1 loss at the hands of the Group H outsiders in Istanbul earlier in November. But there was...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praises Manchester United's form after rousing win against Istanbul Basaksehir

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praises Manchester United's form after rousing win against Istanbul Basaksehir 01:02

 Manchester United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer speaks to the press following histeam's 4-1 win at home against Istanbul Basaksehir in the Champions League.United got back on track at an empty Old Trafford on Tuesday evening, withBruno Fernandes’ brace added to by Marcus Rashford’s penalty and a...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

'Fernandes can do more than just take penalties' [Video]

'Fernandes can do more than just take penalties'

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer described Bruno Fernandes as a 'winner' who 'likes to take risks', after the midfielder shone in Manchester United's Champions League victory over Istanbul..

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:26Published
Champions League match preview: Manchester United v Istanbul Basaksehir [Video]

Champions League match preview: Manchester United v Istanbul Basaksehir

Manchester United are preparing to take on Istanbul Basaksehir in theChampions League.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:13Published
Solskjaer seeks big Man Utd response as Basaksehir come calling [Video]

Solskjaer seeks big Man Utd response as Basaksehir come calling

Manchester United might need as much as 12 points to qualify for the Champions league knockout stages and they cannot afford any slip-ups against Istanbul Basaksehir on Tuesday, according to Ole Gunnar..

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 05:50Published

Related news from verified sources

News24.com | Fernandes bags brace as Man United sink Basaksehir

 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insisted Manchester United are back on track after they avenged their humbling Champions League defeat against Istanbul Basaksehir.
News24

Man Utd boss Solskjaer: More to Fernandes than penalties

 Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hailed Bruno Fernandes after his scintillating brace inspired a 4-1 victory over Istanbul Basaksehir in the...
SoccerNews.com Also reported by •CBS Sports

Manchester United 4-1 Istanbul Basaksehir: Fernandes leads the way as Solskjaer´s men close on last

 Bruno Fernandes was integral for Manchester United yet again as he scored a brace in Tuesday’s 4-1 Champions League win over Istanbul Basaksehir, taking them a...
SoccerNews.com Also reported by •CBS Sports