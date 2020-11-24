Edinson Cavani to start, no Paul Pogba or Anthony Martial, and David De Gea rested – Manchester United line-up to face Istanbul Basaksehir

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Neymar strikes twice as PSG win at Old Trafford



Neymar scores twice and Fred sent off as Paris St Germain beat 10-man Manchester United 3-1 in the Champions League. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 03:54 Published 1 hour ago United's Cavani ready to face old club PSG despite FA probe



Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Edinson Cavani is ready to face ex-club PSG despite the furore over his social media post. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 03:57 Published 1 day ago Solskjaer praises Cavani - apart from boot preparation



Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has lauded Edinson Cavani forhis work in helping the Red Devils to victory against Southampton, and said heis meticulous in his preparation for games -.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:54 Published 3 days ago