Edinson Cavani to start, no Paul Pogba or Anthony Martial, and David De Gea rested – Manchester United line-up to face Istanbul Basaksehir

talkSPORT Tuesday, 24 November 2020
Manchester United may sit top of Champions League Group H but their position is precarious as they face Istanbul Basaksehir at Old Trafford. Defeat to the Turkish side in their last encounter in the competition was a brutal blow to the Red Devils but it appears to have knocked them into shape a little. Ole […]
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Champions League match preview: Manchester United v Istanbul Basaksehir

Champions League match preview: Manchester United v Istanbul Basaksehir 01:13

 Manchester United are preparing to take on Istanbul Basaksehir in theChampions League.

