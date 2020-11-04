Global  
 

‘Don’t speak about Harry Kane’ – Jose Mourinho launches passionate defence of Tottenham star after ‘cheating’ and ‘diving’ accusations

talkSPORT Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho delivered an impassioned defence of Harry Kane after the Spurs striker was accused of ‘cheating’ and ‘diving’ against Brighton. Kane won and converted a penalty to put Tottenham ahead during the 2-1 victory, but many felt he bought the foul off Adam Lallana. Replays showed Kane glancing at Lallana, who only […]
 Jose Mourinho launched an impassioned defence of Harry Kane over criticism inthe media for the way he won a penalty in Tottenham’s 2-1 win over Brightonlast weekend.

