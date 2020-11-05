Rohit Sharma being fit is best news for Indian cricket: Sunil Gavaskar

Shivansh Arora RT @timesofindia: .@ImRo45 being fit and available is best news for Indian cricket: Sunil Gavaskar Read: https://t.co/5OKC2uksDh #IPL202… 1 hour ago

Goa News #GoaDiary_Sports_News Rohit Sharma being fit is ‘best news for Indian cricket’, feels Gavaskar https://t.co/Op8CVVsEVI 2 hours ago

Jimmy Sharma Rohit Sharma being fit and available is best news for Indian cricket: Sunil Gavaskar – Times of India… https://t.co/3hUZ0hs1ce 4 hours ago

Rishi All this is done to save captaincy of virat kohli , everyone knows this . @BCCI @sachin_rt @SGanguly99 @ImRo45… https://t.co/hnV6qRZra4 8 hours ago

Manish Kumar Rohit Sharma being fit and available is best news for Indian cricket: Sunil Gavaskar https://t.co/WdOsYUNpO9 via @timesofindia 10 hours ago

The Times Of India .@ImRo45 being fit and available is best news for Indian cricket: Sunil Gavaskar Read: https://t.co/5OKC2uksDh… https://t.co/IufyUClJAa 10 hours ago

Abhijeet giri RT @toisports: .@ImRo45 being fit and available is best news for Indian cricket: Sunil Gavaskar Read: https://t.co/gUQJ3fjPiD #IPL2020 #… 13 hours ago