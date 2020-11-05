Rohit Sharma being fit is best news for Indian cricket: Sunil Gavaskar
Thursday, 5 November 2020 () Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar is delighted to see a "fit-again" Rohit Sharma back in action which he feels is the "best news for Indian cricket" ahead of the tour of Australia. Rohit, who sustained a left hamstring injury during an IPL game against Kings XI Punjab, was back in the park against Sunrisers Hyderabad on...
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) beat Mumbai Indians (MI) by 10 wickets in Match 56th of IPL-2020 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on November 03. SRH is now at third position in the points table and set for playoffs. Skipper Rohit Sharma spoke post defeat against SRH in the game. "We were not expecting a result...