Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rohit Sharma being fit is best news for Indian cricket: Sunil Gavaskar

Mid-Day Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar is delighted to see a "fit-again" Rohit Sharma back in action which he feels is the "best news for Indian cricket" ahead of the tour of Australia. Rohit, who sustained a left hamstring injury during an IPL game against Kings XI Punjab, was back in the park against Sunrisers Hyderabad on...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: IPL: 'Worst performance of season', admits Rohit Sharma post defeat against SRH

IPL: 'Worst performance of season', admits Rohit Sharma post defeat against SRH 02:52

 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) beat Mumbai Indians (MI) by 10 wickets in Match 56th of IPL-2020 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on November 03. SRH is now at third position in the points table and set for playoffs. Skipper Rohit Sharma spoke post defeat against SRH in the game. "We were not expecting a result...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

IPL: 'Playoffs will be different ball game, need to be smart,' says Rohit Sharma [Video]

IPL: 'Playoffs will be different ball game, need to be smart,' says Rohit Sharma

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) beat Mumbai Indians (MI) by 10 wickets in Match 56th of IPL-2020 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on November 03. SRH is now at third position in the points table and they have..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:02Published
‘Pakistan took advantage of pandemic to push cross-border terror’: India at UN [Video]

‘Pakistan took advantage of pandemic to push cross-border terror’: India at UN

India lashed out at Pakistan over cross-border terrorism and other issues at the United Nations. ‘While world has come to a standstill due to COVID, Pakistan has enhanced support to cross border..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:54Published
Unity Cricket Tournament organised by Indian Army in Kupwara concludes [Video]

Unity Cricket Tournament organised by Indian Army in Kupwara concludes

Unity Cricket Tournament, organised by the Indian Army concluded in Hafruda Handwara in Kupwara district. Joint efforts of residents in North Kashmir and security forces have made it possible that..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 04:11Published

Tweets about this

ShivanshArora17

Shivansh Arora RT @timesofindia: .@ImRo45 being fit and available is best news for Indian cricket: Sunil Gavaskar Read: https://t.co/5OKC2uksDh #IPL202… 1 hour ago

omgoa_dot_com

Goa News #GoaDiary_Sports_News Rohit Sharma being fit is ‘best news for Indian cricket’, feels Gavaskar https://t.co/Op8CVVsEVI 2 hours ago

CrickBatsTips

Jimmy Sharma Rohit Sharma being fit and available is best news for Indian cricket: Sunil Gavaskar – Times of India… https://t.co/3hUZ0hs1ce 4 hours ago

rishi8081

Rishi All this is done to save captaincy of virat kohli , everyone knows this . @BCCI @sachin_rt @SGanguly99 @ImRo45… https://t.co/hnV6qRZra4 8 hours ago

16Scmanish

Manish Kumar Rohit Sharma being fit and available is best news for Indian cricket: Sunil Gavaskar https://t.co/WdOsYUNpO9 via @timesofindia 10 hours ago

timesofindia

The Times Of India .@ImRo45 being fit and available is best news for Indian cricket: Sunil Gavaskar Read: https://t.co/5OKC2uksDh… https://t.co/IufyUClJAa 10 hours ago

Abhijee22795783

Abhijeet giri RT @toisports: .@ImRo45 being fit and available is best news for Indian cricket: Sunil Gavaskar Read: https://t.co/gUQJ3fjPiD #IPL2020 #… 13 hours ago

TOICricket

TOI Cricket Rohit Sharma being fit and available is best news for Indian cricket: Sunil Gavaskar https://t.co/NH2dwYrKkI 13 hours ago