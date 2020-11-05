Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

IPL 2020: Remove on-field umpire's decision once captain takes review, says Shane Warne

Mid-Day Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
Former Australia leg-spinner Shane Warne has called on the authorities to remove the on-field umpire's decision once a captain takes a review.

"I'm going to keep banging on about this. If a captain reviews a decision-then the on field umpire's decision should be removed-as you can't have the same ball being out or not out!...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Remove on-field umpire's decision once captain takes review: Warne
newKerala.com