IPL 2020: Remove on-field umpire's decision once captain takes review, says Shane Warne Thursday, 5 November 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Former Australia leg-spinner Shane Warne has called on the authorities to remove the on-field umpire's decision once a captain takes a review.



"I'm going to keep banging on about this. If a captain reviews a decision-then the on field umpire's decision should be removed-as you can't have the same ball being out or not out!... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Remove on-field umpire's decision once captain takes review: Warne

newKerala.com 1 week ago





