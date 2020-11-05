CL: Alvaro Morata double steers Juventus to easy win in Budapest Thursday, 5 November 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Another double strike by Alvaro Morata propelled Juventus to a 4-1 win against Hungarian minnows Ferencvaros as Cristiano Ronaldo returned from coronavirus for his first Champions League game this season. The Spaniard struck in each half, repeating his double haul against Dynamo Kiev in the Group G opener, with a late Paulo... 👓 View full article

