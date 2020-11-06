Global  
 

IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians' show against Delhi Capitals their best so far, says Rohit Sharma

Mid-Day Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Rohit Sharma said that their performance against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Thursday in the first Qualifier of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was probably their best so far. Their 57-run win helped seal passage to a second consecutive IPL final. "I guess this was our best so far. The way we came out with...
