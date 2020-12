You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources IPL 2020: KKR skipper Morgan credits bowlers for victory over Rajasthan Royals



The Captain of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Eoin Morgan said that his team had given everything to their performances to win the match against Rajasthan Royals at Dubai International Stadium on.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:39 Published on November 1, 2020 KKR vs RR: 'Performance was below par as batting unit', says RR Coach



Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) beat Rajasthan Royals by 60 runs in the 54th match of IPL2020, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on November 01. Rajasthan Royals coach Andrew McDonald said, "Today's.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:32 Published on November 1, 2020 IPL 2020: RR to face KKR in virtual eliminator at Dubai stadium



'Men in Pink' (Rajasthan Royals) are all set to face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on November 01 in a virtual eliminator of IPL 2020. RR and KKR are on 6th and 7th spot respectively in the table points... Credit: ANI Duration: 01:16 Published on November 1, 2020