IPL 2020: Jasprit Bumrah is the world's best T20 bowler: MI bowling coach Shane Bond
Saturday, 7 November 2020 () Mumbai Indians bowling coach Shane Bond has described his side's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah as the best T20 bowler in the world, saying it was always a privilege to watch him play in the Indian Premier League. Bumrah and his pace partner Trent Boult blew away the Delhi Capitals batting line-up in the IPL Qualifier 1 on...
After ending the group stages as table toppers in the Indian Premier League 2020, the Defending champions Mumbai Indians will face the Delhi Capitals in the first Quarter Finals of the tournament. The quarterfinal will be played on November 05. Mumbai Indians' bowling coach Shane Bond during team's...
Southwest Florida baseball fans have been following Shane McClanahan's career since he played at Cape Coral High School, where he was named MVP. Fox 4 spoke with the coach who helped train him at the..
Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida Duration: 02:07Published
Mumbai Indians' Kieron Pollard after the defeat against Kings XI Punjab said that the team will look back and analyse the game. Pollard appreciated Jasprit Bumrah's bowling in the Super Over. He said,..
Duel between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders went into super over, where the 'Orange Army' suffered defeat. Bowling Coach and legendary spin bowler Muttiah Muralitharan said that there is..