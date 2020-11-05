Global  
 

IPL 2020: 'We know how to get the job done,' says MI bowling coach Shane Bond

Mid-Day Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
IPL 2020: 'We know how to get the job done,' says MI bowling coach Shane BondDefending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) are in great form, having won nine out of their 14 games in *IPL-13*. With three 400-plus run-getters—Quinton De Kock (443), Ishan Kishan (428) and Suryakumar Yadav (410) and three Top 10 bowlers this season—pacers Jasprit Bumrah (23 wickets), Trent Boult (20) and leggie Rahul Chahar...
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Nobody wants to compete with us as we play well: MI's bowling coach

Nobody wants to compete with us as we play well: MI's bowling coach 01:05

 After ending the group stages as table toppers in the Indian Premier League 2020, the Defending champions Mumbai Indians will face the Delhi Capitals in the first Quarter Finals of the tournament. The quarterfinal will be played on November 05. Mumbai Indians' bowling coach Shane Bond during team's...

