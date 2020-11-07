Real Madrid duo Hazard and Casemiro test positive for COVID-19
Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
Eden Hazard and Casemiro have tested positive for COVID-19, Real Madrid have confirmed. The club announced the news on Saturday, having carried out the latest round of tests on Friday. Hazard and Casemiro were the only two found to have contracted coronavirus, with the rest of the squad and staff given the all-clear. “Real Madrid CF […]
Eden Hazard and Casemiro have tested positive for COVID-19, Real Madrid have confirmed. The club announced the news on Saturday, having carried out the latest round of tests on Friday. Hazard and Casemiro were the only two found to have contracted coronavirus, with the rest of the squad and staff given the all-clear. “Real Madrid CF […]
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources