Real Madrid duo Hazard and Casemiro test positive for COVID-19

Saturday, 7 November 2020
Eden Hazard and Casemiro have tested positive for COVID-19, Real Madrid have confirmed.  The club announced the news on Saturday, having carried out the latest round of tests on Friday.  Hazard and Casemiro were the only two found to have contracted coronavirus, with the rest of the squad and staff given the all-clear.  “Real Madrid CF […]
