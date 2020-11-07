Global  
 

Only Mohamed Salah has scored more goals than Bruno Fernandes as Man United midfielder adds to impressive stats in Everton game

talkSPORT Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
Bruno Fernandes’ stunning displays have not only made him a vital member of the Man United squad, but may have kept Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in a job. The midfielder continued his great form since arriving from Sporting Lisbon in January with two more goals against Everton on Saturday. Fernandes’ double took his Premier League tally […]
