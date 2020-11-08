'Prophet Kelly' told Irish that fans would rush field

Global  
 

Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly told his players before Saturday's game against No. 1 Clemson that fans would rush the field when they won, and added that due to rising COVID-19 cases on campus, the Irish should exit the field as soon as possible.
