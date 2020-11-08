Roy Keane calls Kyle Walker an ‘idiot’ and a ‘car crash’ for conceding penalty in Man City vs Liverpool clash
Sunday, 8 November 2020 () Roy Keane branded Kyle Walker an ‘idiot’ after he conceded a penalty in Man City’s clash with Liverpool on Sunday. The England defender fouled Sadio Mane in the box, which allowed Mohamed Salah to open the scoring from the spot in the 13th minute. Gabriel Jesus equalised for the hosts in the 31st minute and […]
An in-depth look at the Premier League match between Manchester City andchampions Liverpool. City have been struggling to score goals, but that maychange against a Liverpool defence that has the second-worst record in theleague.