Suzuki's Joan Mir earns first victory in Valencia

Mid-Day Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
Spain's Joan Mir won Sunday's European MotoGP in Valencia on Sunday, his first victory in the premier category, to close in on the title after rival Fabio Quartararo crashed on the opening lap. Mir took advantage of Quartararo's spill to widen his lead to 37 points with just two races left as compatriot Alex Rins ensured a...
 Spain's Joan Mir won the European MotoGP in Valencia, his first victory in the premier category, to increase his lead in the world championship to 37 points.
