Mikel Arteta sends message to Alexandre Lacazette as Arsenal star draws blank
Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
Mikel Arteta saw Arsenal forward Alexandre Lacazette fail to find the net for a sixth consecutive game this season as the Gunners were left stunned by Aston Villa in a 3-0 home defeat
