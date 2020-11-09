Low rules out Germany recalls for Muller, Boateng and Hummels Monday, 9 November 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Germany coach Joachim Low has ruled out international recalls for experienced Bayern Munich duo Thomas Muller and Jerome Boateng plus Borussia Dortmund’s Mats Hummels. Low sent the three players into the international wilderness in March 2019 as he looked to build towards the future after Germany flopped at the 2018 World Cup. Attacking midfielder Muller […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

