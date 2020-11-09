Global  
 

Real Madrid midfielder Valverde suffers leg fracture

SoccerNews.com Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde is set for a spell on the sidelines after the club confirmed he has suffered a fracture in his right leg. Valverde featured in Madrid’s 4-1 defeat to Valencia in LaLiga on Sunday before he was replaced by Toni Kroos in the 76th minute. A medical bulletin issued by Madrid on Monday did […]
