Ollie Watkins dreamed of playing for Arsenal and Aston Villa ace hopes his family forgive him for his two goals in Premier League win

talkSPORT Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
Ollie Watkins grew up as an Arsenal fan and dreamed of finding the net on the Emirates pitch. On Sunday he did just that, except his goals came for Aston Villa in a 3-0 humiliation on Mikel Arteta’s side in north London. Watkins, who joined the Villans from Brentford in a £28million deal in the […]
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
News video: Arsenal v Aston Villa: Premier League match preview

Arsenal v Aston Villa: Premier League match preview 01:15

 An in-depth look at Arsenal's Premier League match against Aston Villa at theEmirates Stadium. Mikel Arteta's men earned a 1-0 win against ManchesterUnited last time out, while Villa's perfect start has been halted with twolosses.

