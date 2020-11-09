Ollie Watkins dreamed of playing for Arsenal and Aston Villa ace hopes his family forgive him for his two goals in Premier League win
Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
Ollie Watkins grew up as an Arsenal fan and dreamed of finding the net on the Emirates pitch. On Sunday he did just that, except his goals came for Aston Villa in a 3-0 humiliation on Mikel Arteta’s side in north London. Watkins, who joined the Villans from Brentford in a £28million deal in the […]
