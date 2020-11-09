Global  
 

‘Free Mesut Ozil’ – Arsenal outcast ‘likes’ tweets criticising Mikel Arteta decision as exiled midfielder watches Aston Villa cruise past Gunners

Monday, 9 November 2020
Mesut Ozil ‘liked’ a Tweet during Arsenal’s defeat to Aston Villa on Sunday night which asked Mikel Arteta to ‘free’ the midfielder Ollie Watkins hit a rapid double as Villa stunned the Gunners at the Emirates to return to winning ways. Dean Smith’s side recorded a famous victory over Premier League champions Liverpool earlier this […]
 Mikel Arteta says he takes responsibility for Arsenal's 3-0 defeat at home to Aston Villa and that the result is 'totally my fault'.

