Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

FA chairman Greg Clarke ‘deeply apologises’ for saying ‘coloured’ while discussing BAME footballers during committee hearing with MPs

talkSPORT Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
Football Association chairman Greg Clarke has apologised for saying the world ‘coloured’ during a committee hearing with MPs. Clarke used the word when referencing Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic (BAME) footballers as he answered a question regarding the difficulty of homosexual players coming out due to social media backlash. He said: “If I look at […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Rajya Sabha ruckus: Derek O’Brien, Sanjay Singh & 6 others other MPs suspended [Video]

Rajya Sabha ruckus: Derek O’Brien, Sanjay Singh & 6 others other MPs suspended

Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu has suspended 8 MPs for unruly behaviour on Sunday during the passage of the far bills in the upper house. The Members of Parliament who have been suspended are..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 09:17Published

Related news from verified sources

FA chairman Greg Clarke apologises for saying ‘coloured’ during answer to MPs

 Football Association chairman Greg Clarke has apologised after using the word “coloured” in an answer he gave to MPs at a committee hearing on Tuesday.
Belfast Telegraph