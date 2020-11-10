FA chairman Greg Clarke ‘deeply apologises’ for saying ‘coloured’ while discussing BAME footballers during committee hearing with MPs
Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
Football Association chairman Greg Clarke has apologised for saying the world ‘coloured’ during a committee hearing with MPs. Clarke used the word when referencing Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic (BAME) footballers as he answered a question regarding the difficulty of homosexual players coming out due to social media backlash. He said: “If I look at […]
